Spoken Dreams: Julie Mintz, Singer-Songwriter

Julie Mintz is a singer-songwriter and recording artist originally from Corpus Christi, Texas. An artistic child growing up, Julie was heavily influenced by music greats like Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and Emmylou Harris. While Julie loved singing and playing piano, she had a strong aversion to performing in front of an audience. She steered away from pursuing a career in music, and instead attended college to study neuroscience.

After working in a hospital, Julie began to realize she was on the wrong life path. She started playing music again, and moved to Los Angeles to try her hand at working in the entertainment industry. After an embarrassing experience at a live show, her anxiety towards performing was reinforced. She retreated from the spotlight once again, but was eventually drawn out of her shell after striking up a friendship with a music star who happened to be her neighbor.

In this episode, Julie opens up about following her true passion. She shares how she ended up playing on The Tonight Show, and how she’s allowed herself to be more vulnerable and confident as an artist.

