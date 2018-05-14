Suspects Sought After Shooting, Possible Attempted Robbery in Montebello

Multiple suspects were being sought Monday following a shooting and possible attempted robbery at a business in Montebello, authorities said.

Officers with the Montebello Police Department responded to 2112 W. Whittier Blvd. at 2:01 p.m. after receiving a call of “shots fired with a male victim down,” according to a news release. When they arrived, officers found a gunshot victim inside the Cigarettes 4 Less Tobacco Shop, officials said.

Paramedics treated the victim on the scene and then transported him to a local hospital, according to the Police Department. No details on his condition were released.

Investigators believe three suspects, who were described as black males in their early 20s with dark clothing, entered the store and attempted to rob the victim. At least one of the suspects shot at the victim, striking him once in the torso and once in the leg, authorities stated.

The group of suspects ran out of the business, and it’s believed that they got into a light-colored sedan and fled westbound on Whittier Boulevard, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact Montebello police at 323-887-1313.