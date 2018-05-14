Toddler Dies, Twin Sister in Critical Condition After Both Fall Into Backyard Pool in Moreno Valley

A 17-month-old girl has died and her identical twin continues to fight for her life after the two toddlers fell into a pool in Moreno Valley and suffered traumatic brain injuries about two weeks ago, the family said Monday.

In the early evening hours of April 29, the two little girls managed to push a screen off a breeze window and climb out of a home in the 11000 block of Steeplechase Drive, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Soon after, relatives discovered the twins — identified as Maya and Makayla Edwards — had fallen into the backyard pool.

A Riverside County sheriff’s corporal was patrolling the neighborhood when he heard screams coming from the house and went to help.

“I was the first unit to arrive,” Rafael Victoria told Palm Springs television station KESQ in an interview last Monday. “As soon as I arrived I ran to the backyard. I assumed that the children were in the backyard. They were not. I heard someone screaming from inside the house.”

While the parents dialed 911, Victorio and other first responders performed CPR on the children until paramedics arrived.

The children were then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Both were in serious condition and transferred to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, where they were placed in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Maya died after she was declared brain dead and taken off life-support on Saturday, according to a statement the family provided to KTLA through a relative who works at the station.

Her organs have been donated.

Makayla, meanwhile, remains in critical condition, the statement read.

The GoFundMe, which was initially set up on May 6 to help the family pay medical bills, has raised more than $31,000 as of Monday afternoon. The campaign is seeking to raise at least $35,000.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.