Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fortnite Battle Royale is the game everyone is playing. Josh Ochs shares his tips on what parents need to do to avoid screen time addiction.

Follow KTLA 5 Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Social Media for useful tech news, apps & gadgets:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/RichOnTech

Twitter: http://twitter.com/richdemuro

Instagram: http://instagram.com/richontech