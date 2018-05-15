Gas Leak Explosion at Aliso Viejo Building Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured; Nearby Preschool Evacuated: O.C. Officials

Crews evacuated an Aliso Viejo preschool on Tuesday afternoon after officials said a gas leak explosion in a nearby office building left one dead and three injured.

The explosion happened in the first floor of a two-story office building at 5 Mareblu, said Capt. Tony Bommarito with the Orange County Fire Authority.

A gas leak caused the explosion, and officers were evacuating the area due to another leak, a deputy told KTLA.

The fire has been put out but a bomb squad and a hazmat team remained at the scene to assess the area’s safety, Bommarito said.

Crews were seen evacuating people—including children, some in cribs—from the nearby preschool Academy on the Hills, Sky5 footage showed.

Roads were shut down in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway and La Paz Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. The agency advised the public to avoid the area.

Bommarito initially said the explosion was caused by a vehicle crashing into the structure.

Authorities provided no further details.

ROAD CLOSURES: Due to a structure fire/explosion on Mareblu, there’s a full closure of eastbound Pacific Park to the Aliso Plaza and full closure Pacific Park westbound Moulton. Please take alternate routes. Stay tuned for more information. #alisoviejo pic.twitter.com/STWN0MVst4 — City of Aliso Viejo (@alisoviejocity) May 15, 2018

Ongoing law enforcement activity in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway, and La Paz Road. Roads are closed in the area. Please find a different route and stay away from the area. — OCSD – Aliso Viejo (@OCSDAlisoViejo) May 15, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.