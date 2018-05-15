2 Middle Schoolers’ Suicide Attempts Stemmed From Bullying at L.A. Charter School, San Bernardino Campus: Attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In separate legal actions against the Los Angeles and San Bernardino City unified school districts, two families allege their children were driven to attempt suicide because of bullying on campus. One student tried to kill herself by drinking a cup of bleach after months of bullying from classmates at Endeavor College Prep, a Boyle Heights charter middle school under LAUSD's purview; the San Bernardino student, who attended Arrowview Middle School, tried to overdose on Oxybutynin pills after physical and verbal abuse that the school was allegedly aware of, according to attorney Brian Claypool. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 15, 2018.