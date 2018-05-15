4 People Injured, 1 in Critical Condition, After Being Swarmed by Bees in Palm Desert

Four people have been injured, including once critically, after they were attacked by a swarm of bees in Palm Desert on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Strada Nova just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of four people being swarmed by bees, according to an incident information fact sheet from the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple bees were still at the scene when first responders arrived, but two of the victims still managed to safely reach the medic unit, according to the fact sheet. Another victim made it to the safety of their own home.

Firefighters located a fourth victim in an outdoor pool and extricated the individual, authorities said. He or she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The three other victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries and declined transport.

Vector control was requested and has responded to the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.