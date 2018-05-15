Armed Forces Week: US Air Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Camarillo to continue her MAY IS MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH / ARMED FORCES WEEK series of reports leading up to Saturday's Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration.

Today's ARMED FORCES WEEK salute focused on the U.S. Air Force and the Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing, a volunteer organization dedicated to preserving the history of combat aircraft flown by all military services of the United States. The non-profit organization is participating in this weekend’s 2018 Armed Forces Day Celebration in Torrance. It will have their Mitchell Bomber on display and then participate in a flyover at the Torrance event! The Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing is also preparing for its “Wings Over Camarillo Air Show” happening Saturday August 18th, 2018.

