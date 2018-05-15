BREAKING: Author Tom Wolfe Dies at 87

Children Found Living in Squalor in Fairfield Home Had Been Tortured for ‘Sadistic Purpose:’ Authorities

When officers entered the home, they found spoiled food, trash and feces strewn across the floors, clutter blocking the walkways.

Investigators say the children were living in "squalor" and "unafe conditions, and some of them had been abused. "I'm horrified by the statements that were given by these children," said Sharon Henry, chief deputy district attorney of the Solano County district attorney's office. She said the children were tortured for "a sadistic purpose." (Credit: KTXL)

Nine children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years, were inside. Their 12-year-old brother, whose disappearance had prompted the police visit that evening, was found asleep under a bush in a neighbor's yard.

The March 31 discovery in Fairfield, Calif., triggered a six-week child abuse investigation that uncovered disturbing allegations. Authorities said this week that nine of the children had been tortured as far back as 2014, with eight of them describing attacks that caused puncture wounds, burns and bruising, and involved repeatedly getting shot with a pellet gun. Some had visible scars.

"It was pretty ugly," Fairfield Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut told The Times on Monday. "Bottom line is, we're really concerned with the welfare of the kids."

Jonathan Allen, 29, and Ina Rogers, 30, are seen in booking photos released by the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

