BREAKING: Author Tom Wolfe Dies at 87

Dangerous Opioid Killing People in California Is Starting to Show Up in Cocaine and Meth: Officials

Posted 7:49 AM, May 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:50AM, May 15, 2018

Fentanyl, a potent opioid already responsible for thousands of deaths nationwide, is increasingly showing up in drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine in California, officials say.

In this file photo, bags of heroin -- some laced with fentanyl -- are displayed before a news conference regarding a major drug bust in New York City on September 23, 2016. In California, fentanyl has showed up in drugs such as cocaine and meth. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

In this file photo, bags of heroin — some laced with fentanyl — are displayed before a news conference regarding a major drug bust in New York City on September 23, 2016. In California, fentanyl has showed up in drugs such as cocaine and meth. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

The white powder, a lethal substance 50 times stronger than heroin, is sometimes mixed into other opioids to produce a stronger high. Now its presence in non-opioids has public health experts worried that California may be staring down a new dimension of the deadly epidemic.

Officials suspect that three men who died in downtown Los Angeles late last month had snorted cocaine laced with fentanyl, an incident that has further galvanized fentanyl fears.

“We don’t know whether this is an anomaly, or whether it’s a bellwether of something that’s about to hit,” said UCLA professor Steve Shoptaw, who studies substance abuse.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

(Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Related stories