Explosion at Aliso Viejo Building Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured; Nearby Preschool Evacuated: O.C. Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An explosion in an office building in Aliso Viejo on Tuesday left one dead and three civilians injured and prompted the evacuation of nearby buildings, including a preschool, officials said.

FBI told KTLA it was sending resources to the scene. Agency spokesperson Mike Gifford, however, said there was no early indication of terrorism, CNN reporter Kristen Holmes tweeted.

At a news conference shortly before 4 p.m., local authorities said they have cleared the buildings at the site of the incident but cannot confirm what led to the explosion.

"Anything's possible at this point," Capt. Tony Bommarito with the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Commander Dave Sawyer with the Orange County Sheriff's Department said the "only thing we know for sure right now is it was an explosion."

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the first floor of a two-story office building, Bommarito said. The building is located at 11 Mareblu, OCFA tweeted.

That address corresponds to a medical office building with multiple practices inside, online records show. The building is on a cul-de-sac; another large medical building for Memorial Care Medical Group is next door, and a private preschool, Academy on the Hills, is across the street.

Sky5 footage showed crews evacuating people—including children, some in cribs—out of the Academy on the Hills. Parents whose children were evacuated can reunite with them at the parking of the Target store on La Paz Road, OCFA tweeted.

The fire had been put out but a bomb squad and a hazmat team remained at the scene to assess the area's safety, Bommarito said.

"This is going to be a slow process," Bommarito said. "We have an explosion, which is not a common thing."

Roads were shut down in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway and La Paz Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted. The agency advised the public to avoid the area.

Authorities could not provide the status of the three individuals taken to the hospital but said they were being interviewed.

A deputy initially told KTLA that a gas leak caused the explosion. Earlier, officials said the explosion was caused by a vehicle crashing into a structure at 5 Mareblu.

Authorities provided no further details.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROAD CLOSURES: Due to a structure fire/explosion on Mareblu, there’s a full closure of eastbound Pacific Park to the Aliso Plaza and full closure Pacific Park westbound Moulton. Please take alternate routes. Stay tuned for more information. #alisoviejo pic.twitter.com/STWN0MVst4 — City of Aliso Viejo (@alisoviejocity) May 15, 2018

Ongoing law enforcement activity in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway, and La Paz Road. Roads are closed in the area. Please find a different route and stay away from the area. — OCSD - Aliso Viejo (@OCSDAlisoViejo) May 15, 2018

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Wes Woods II contributed to this story.