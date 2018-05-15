Firefighters Attempt to Rescue Woman in Canoga Park Who Remains in Tree Hours After Climbing Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters Tuesday morning are working to rescue a woman who remained in a tree in Canoga Park after having climbed it the previous night, officials said.

The woman apparently climbed the 30-foot tree at the Lanark Recreation Center, 21816 Lanark Street, about 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Los Angeles Police Department officers also responded to the scene.

Officials were exchanging words with the woman Tuesday morning in an attempt to get her down. At one point they brought her food, which she refused. She eventually accepted coffee, food and a blanket, but has not gotten out of the tree.

A large airbag was set up under the tree in case the woman falls or jumps.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said officials have asked the woman why she climbed up the tree, but he described her communication as "scattered." He described her as being a homeless woman in her 30s who does not appear to be under the influence or "mentally altered."

"She's just being uncooperative, unfortunately," Scott said. He added that since the woman is not threatening to harm herself or others, officials cannot use more aggressive means to get the woman down.

About 6 a.m. two firefighters made their way up the tree to try and get the woman down.