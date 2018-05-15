LAPD Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl in Her Torrance Home

A Los Angeles police officer was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a teen girl while he was staying at her parents’ house in Torrance, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Collard, 51, allegedly committed the abuse after entering the 13-year-old’s bedroom in the middle of the night on April 4, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Collard is friends with the girl’s parents, officials said. One law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that the victim is the daughter of police officer.

The officer faces three counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of sexual penetration by foreign object.

The charges come after a thorough investigation that involved forensic evidence, Torrance police said in a news release.

The fact that an LAPD officer was suspected of assaulting an underage girl first came to light on May 3, but Collard had not previously been named.

A warrant was filed for Collard’s arrest on Monday, prosecutors said. Inmate records show he was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Torrance but released by 4 p.m. He had been held on $400,000 bail.

A date for Collard’s arraigned had not been set, the DA’s office said.

The 51-year-old face up to 32 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Collard, a more than 20-year veteran of the force assigned to the West L.A. station, has been placed on administrative leave, the Times reported.

The LAPD has previously said it is conducting an internal review of the accusations and could not comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. The agency did not immediately comment on the announcement of formal charges on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the labor union for LAPD officers, issued a statement saying it was “sickened by the repugnant allegations” against Collard.

“As police officers, we are sworn to protect the innocent, not to exploit them,” the statement read. “There is absolutely no room in law enforcement or society for anyone who commits such acts, especially on a child.”

The department has also launched personnel complaint investigations into three other personnel in recent weeks. Two supervisors, Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer and Sgt. James Kelly, were involved in a suspected DUI crash in Glendale on April 27, while another officer, Mambasse Koulabalo Patara, was charged on April 25 with transporting two men in the U.S. illegally.

