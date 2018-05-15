× Led by California, 19 States Seek to Block Trump Policy That Threatens Planned Parenthood Funding

A coalition of 19 states led by California filed papers Tuesday in support of efforts to block the Trump administration from reducing access to some family planning programs, according to California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.

The states filed an amicus brief in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia supporting a lawsuit filed by multiple Planned Parenthood branches asking for a preliminary injunction. The Planned Parenthood branches want to block a proposal by the federal government to change the requirements for Title X, which provides some 4 million uninsured and under-insured people, including a million Californians, with family planning services, Becerra said.

The Trump administration action threatens funding for birth control, sexually transmitted disease testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and infertility treatment, according to the legal challenge.

“All women, regardless of their ZIP code or economic background, deserve access to basic health services,” Becerra said in a statement. “Yet once again, the Trump-Pence administration is taking our country backwards by making it harder for women to access healthcare.”

