New LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to Spend First Day Touring District

L.A. Unified’s new superintendent, Austin Beutner, will kick off his first day of work on Tuesday with a choreographed tour of the nation’s second-largest school district, from the San Fernando Valley to Carson.

His day is scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. at a school bus depot and end more than 12 hours later at a parent meeting at Garfield High School. Along the way, Beutner is expected to be joined by school district administrators, L.A. Unified board members and the vice president of the union that represents school bus drivers.

Though he will be covering a lot of ground, Beutner’s tour has him skipping Tuesday’s school board meeting, when board members are expected to discuss labor negotiations in closed session.

Beutner has so far left his critics and supporters guessing as to his agenda for the district.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.