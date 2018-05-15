New Studies About Sleep With ‘The Sleep Doctor’ Dr. Breus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus joined us live with some recent sleep studies that he found particularly interesting. Could insomnia be an early sign of dementia? Can low vitamin D be a potential cause of restless legs syndrome? Could your bedroom be effecting your sleep apnea? Could vitamin B6 help you remember your dreams? For more information on Dr. Breus and his sleep course, visit his website or Facebook page.