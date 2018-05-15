North Korea Warns U.S. as It Suspends Talks With South Korea Over Military Drills, State News Agency Reports

North Korea says the US should carefully consider the fate of the North Korea- US summit, in view of what it calls “provocative military disturbances with South Korea,” North Korean state news agency reported early Wednesday local time.

The warning comes as KCNA reported North Korea has suspended talks with South Korea because of a joint military drill conducted by South Korea and the US.

Talks between the Koreas were set to resume Wednesday.

The KCNA report said the Max Thunder 2018 air combat drill was against the Panmunjom declaration — signed last month between the Koreas — wherein they agreed to cease all hostile acts against each other.

KCNA labeled the Max Thunder drills a “deliberate provocation.”

The news comes ahead of a historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore set for June 12.

