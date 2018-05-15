Report of Man With Gun Prompts Lockdown of Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana is on lockdown Tuesday morning as officials investigate a call they received regarding a man possibly armed with a gun in the hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the building, located in the 1000 block of North Tustin Avenue, after learning that the medical center had received an internal call regarding a man with a gun in the hospital, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Bertagna.

The call, which apparently involved some type of threat, came from a portable phone inside the hospital, said Jeff Corless, who is with the Global Medical Center. It was not exactly clear where the call was placed, but it came in around 8:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police have been systematically combing each floor as they searched for the possible armed individual.

However, investigators have not yet uncovered any evidence of a shooting or of an armed individual in the building, according to Bertagna.

“We treat all these types of cases as … actual cases,” he said. “Whether this is a hoax or not, we don’t know.”

The incident police a large law enforcement response, and police activity was ongoing through at least 9:50 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. A number of patrol vehicles were parked in the lot, while several armed officers could be seen walking just outside the hospital.

The Orange County Fire Authority and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have also responded to the scene.

Tustin Avenue has been shut down between 17th and First streets as authorities investigate, police tweeted.

#SIGALERT Police Activity - #SantaAnaPD currently working situation at @OrangeCountyGMC . Tustin Avenue will be closed from 17th Street - 1st Street. Please stay away from this area. More details to follow #SAPDPIO — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) May 15, 2018

