Riverside County Judge Overturns California’s Physician-Assisted Suicide Law

A Riverside County judge overturned California’s physician-assisted suicide law on Tuesday, giving the state attorney general five days to file an appeal to keep the law in place.

Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Ottolia ruled that the California Legislature violated the law by passing the End of Life Option Act during a special session dedicated to healthcare issues.

In the first six months after the law took effect in June 2016, more than 100 people made use of it to end their lives.

