Teen Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Connection With Palmdale Shooting

A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a Palmdale high school last week.

The boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with an assault weapon and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The teenager, who denied the charges, had recently transferred out of Highland High School but returned to the campus on May 11 with a rifle and fired about 10 rounds, at least some from a bathroom, authorities said.

One student, a 15-year-old boy, was wounded. He is expected to fully recover, authorities said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.