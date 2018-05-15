Gas Leak Explosion in Aliso Viejo Office Building Leaves 1 Person Dead, 3 Injured: O.C. Officials

Teen Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Connection With Palmdale Shooting

A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a Palmdale high school last week.

A teen suspected of shooting a fellow student at a high school in Palmdale is taken into custody on May 11, 2018. (Credit: Don Luis Mesa)

The boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with an assault weapon and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The teenager, who denied the charges, had recently transferred out of Highland High School but returned to the campus on May 11 with a rifle and fired about 10 rounds, at least some from a bathroom, authorities said.

One student, a 15-year-old boy, was wounded. He is expected to fully recover, authorities said.

