Woman Tied Up in Fullerton Armed Robbery of Check-Cashing Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man with a handgun is alleged to have tied up a female employee inside a check-cashing business in Fullerton captured on surveillance video before he escaped with cash, authorities said.

Within four minutes of receiving a 9-1-1 call about the crime, officers arrived at the business but the man had escaped in an Oldsmobile, the Fullerton Police Department said in a release.

"Thankfully there were no injuries during the course of this robbery," Fullerton Police Department Sgt. Jon Radus told KTLA. Surveillance video was recently released of the crime.

The armed robbery was reported when a 9-1-1 caller saw the employee being pushed to the back of the store at the 1800 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue, the police department release said.

The caller said the robber locked the front doors of the business and was pushing the employee, authorities said.

When authorities arrived around 1:41 p.m., they said the suspect left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

"We believe he was wearing a fake red beard, he was also wearing a trucker style cap," Radus said.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, measuring about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

The assailant was last witnessed driving a mid to late 1980's Oldsmobile two-door coupe described as "fairly distinctive" with white walled tires.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Fullerton Police Department Detective V. Johnson or Sgt. T. Kandler at 714-738-6776. Those who want to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6277 or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.