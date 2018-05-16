2 Barricaded Inside Tented Home in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people are barricaded inside a tented home in Long Beach Wednesday morning, police said.

In in unclear why the people are inside, but aerial video from Sky5 showed several police vehicles around a home tented for fumigation.

A police officer at the scene told KTLA that a teen had already been taken into custody in connection with an incident in the home. The teen was injured and taken to a hospital, where he was apprehended, the officer said.

An RV was parked outside the home, aerial video showed.

It is unclear how long the people had been barricaded.

No further details have been released.