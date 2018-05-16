2 Boys Killed in Street-Racing Crash in Riverside County Identified

Two boys killed in a street-racing crash in Riverside County have been identified, coroner records showed on Wednesday.

Dominic Gonzalez, 6, and Antonio Gonzalez, 7, died after sustaining injuries on the road in the 21000 block of Oakwood Street in Perris Tuesday evening, according to the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's website.

They were pronounced dead at a Riverside University Health System medical center, the website said. Both victims lived in Perris, according to records.

The driver of a Honda Accord was traveling on the wrong side of Oakwood Street while illegally racing with someone in a Nissan Altima around 5:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas said on Tuesday.

As the two came to the crest of the road, the Accord driver noticed a Nissan Versa traveling, in the correct direction, toward him, Olivas said.

The driver of the Accord slammed onto the Versa, Olivas said.

The occupants inside the Versa, a man and two children—ages 6 and 8, according to Olivas— were taken to a hospital. The driver sustained minor to moderate injuries, while the boys were pronounced dead, the officer said.

A bystander told KTLA the driver of the Versa said his little brothers weren't breathing.

“He was pretty devastated, so we were assisting pulling out the two brothers,” said the bystander, who identified himself as Michael.

He said witnesses placed the boys on the ground and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The Accord driver, who was also hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries, could face vehicular manslaughter charges, Olivas said.

The driver of the Altima stopped but soon fled, Olivas said. Officials were searching for that person and described the Altima as a black sedan, possibly a 2005 model.