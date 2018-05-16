Driver Crashes Into Family on Foot in Irvine, Leaving Woman Dead, 3 Others Injured: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was dead and three of her family members were injured after a car crashed into them as they were on foot in Irvine Wednesday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Ridgeline and Turtle Rock drives, said Capt. Tony Bommarito with the Orange County Fire Authority.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but Bommarito said the vehicle had gone over the side of the road.

A 45-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were all taken in ambulances to O.C. Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, while a 49-year-old man was airlifted to UC Irvine, Bommarito said.

The woman died from her injuries after 9 p.m., according to Irvine police.

The other victims were all in serious condition and were being treated as trauma patients, officials said.

Authorities did not provide details on their relationship but confirmed they were family members.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday night.

Ridgeline was expected to be closed to traffic between Hillsborough and Turtle Rock Drive through at least 10 p.m.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra and Erika Martin contributed to this story.

