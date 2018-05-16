Arrest Made in Encino House Party Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arrest has been made for a shooting at an Encino house party that left one man dead and another injured over the weekend, LAPD officials announced Wednesday.

Cesar Lozano, 23, of Reseda, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Guillermo Hernandez, 28.

Hernandez was fatally shot early Sunday during a house party in the 17000 block of Miranda Street.

The 69-year-old homeowner was also shot as he was talking to Hernandez, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and was eventually listed in stable condition.

Lozano's bail has been set at $4 million, officials said.

