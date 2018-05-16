Authorities Apprehend Driver Who Led Them on Slow-Speed Chase in Long Beach

Police apprehended a man after he led them on a slow-speed chase on the streets of Long Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Officers spotted the suspect, who was on a no-bail warrant for weapons charges, near 10th Street and Long Beach Boulevard at around 3:35 p.m., Long Beach police spokesperson Nancy Pratt said.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop but the man kept driving, Pratt said.

Officers started pursuing the suspect and used spike strips, which did not immediately stop the four-door vehicle, Pratt said.

They stopped the pursuit due to the suspect’s “erratic and unsafe driving,” Pratt said, but a police air support unit continued to watch him.

The suspect pulled into an alley by an apartment complex near 14th Street and Cedar Avenue at around 4:23 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, the vehicle’s front right tire was seen unraveling.

Officers apprehended the suspect at Cowles Street and Chestnut Avenue at around 4:34 p.m.

The man, whose name was not released, was set to be booked on the warrant and other traffic-related charges, according to Long Beach police.

No injuries were reported.