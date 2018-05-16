Authorities Release New Video in Hollywood Walk of Fame Stabbing to Find Assailant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities released new video on Wednesday in an attempt to find a man who stabbed a tour company employee on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.

A man in his 20s approached a transient in a wheelchair around 10 a.m. Saturday smoking near a business before an argument ensued, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release.

Witnesses previously said to KTLA the victim asked the transient to leave the front of the store where his store's kiosk is located.

After the argument, the homeless man then allegedly pulled out a knife and got out of the wheelchair to stab the man, police and witnesses previously said.

The wounded man walked away from the suspect, police said.

A trail of blood along the Walk of Fame was seen in video from the scene but the victim is expected to be OK.

A man taken into custody afterward was released when detectives confirmed through evidence he was not a suspect, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Officer Danielson at 213-972-2937 or during non-business hours 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

34.092809 -118.328661