Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Starbucks already under fire for the unwarranted arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia location last month, the company is again facing questions about its employee's racial bias after a barista in La Cañada Flintridge handed a customer a beverage with a slur against Mexicans written where the man's name should have been. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 16, 2018.