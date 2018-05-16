Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Mommy influencer and founder of The Style Editrix Ashley Fultz joined us live with bridesmaid dress trends to try from Azazie. Azazie has made the bridal shopping experience accessible, affordable and convenient during an exciting, yet stressful time in a bride’s life. Azazie’s sample program gives the customer the opportunity to try on dresses before purchasing the perfect one. They can see, touch and feel the quality in the comfort of their home. Azazie is size inclusive and offers all dresses from sizes 0-30, which means every woman can find a look she'll love. For more information, follow them on their social media channels: Instagram and Twitter: @iheartazazie, Facebook: @azaziecom. For more information on Ashley, follow her on Instagram.