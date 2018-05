Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Buena Park 6-year-old and her father have both suffered health scares in recent months, leaving money tight. But after three months of wondering if their daughter would survive, the girl's parents want to throw her a 7th birthday bash to remember — if they can raise the funds. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 16, 2018.

For more information visit Madison Morrison's YouCaring campaign.