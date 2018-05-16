School Bus Driver Arrested in Sex Assault of 4-Year-Old Girl, Other Children: Glendale PD

A school bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and another child, Glendale police announced Wednesday.

Denis Alcazar, 34, was arrested on May 2 on suspicion of false imprisonment and substantial sexual conduct with another child under 14, police said.

Glendale police began an investigation on October 5 when they received a report about inappropriate conduct between the alleged victim, who is a Glendale resident, and her school bus driver.

Alcazar was employed by the First Student Bus Company at the time and most recently worked for Brooks Transportation, police said. Both companies contract with school districts across Los Angeles County.

The investigation found other victims from Los Angeles and Bell Gardens, police said.

Officials believe there may be more victims and anyone with information can call 818-548-3106.