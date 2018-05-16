Detectives Investigating Death of Man Seen on Side of the Road in Calabasas

Authorities were investigating the death of a man in Calabasas on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of Las Virgenes Canyon Road at 11:43 a.m. , according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sky5 footage shows the victim on the ground on the side of the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.