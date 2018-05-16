Two firefighters were injured by a downed power line as they were responding to a blaze in San Bernardino Tuesday night. Simone Boyce reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 16, 2018.
Downed Power Lines Injure 2 Firefighters in San Bernardino
