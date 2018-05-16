Driver Accused of Marijuana DUI After Bay Area Crash Kills 3, Including Child and Teen

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana Tuesday night after a multicar crash killed three in Fremont.

The collision, which involved five vehicles, occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound I-880 near Stevenson Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were killed when they were ejected from an Escalade — a woman, a teen and a child.

Five other people, four of whom are juveniles, were injured in the crash.

The driver suspected of triggering the crash has been identified as Dang Nguyen Hai Tran, of San Jose, according to authorities.

