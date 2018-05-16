Explosion That Killed Woman in Aliso Viejo Likely Came From Package; Investigators Work to Determine if Incident Was Intentional

An explosion that killed a woman and injured several others at an Aliso Viejo medical office building Tuesday afternoon likely came from a package and appears suspicious, law enforcement sources told The Times.

The 1:10 p.m. blast rattled the suburban Orange County community and sparked a massive response from law enforcement.

Two law enforcement sources told The Times the explosion was likely caused by a package that was delivered to the building, but cautioned that they have not determined for certain that the blast was intentional.

One source said authorities were trying to determine whether this was a targeted attack.

