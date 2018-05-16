Frank Buckley Interviews: Laila Ali, TV Host/Author/Former World Champion Boxer

Laila Ali is a TV host, author, former world boxing champion, lifestyle brand CEO, non-profit advocate and more. In short, she’s a multi-hyphenate who defies the typical professional description of an interviewee. Laila is also the daughter of the late boxing champion and icon Muhammad Ali.

During this podcast, Laila talks about what it was like to grow up in the shadow of the man who is the original “GOAT” or “greatest of all time.” Laila Ali was a four-time undefeated boxing world champion herself who won 24 fights with no losses. She takes us inside the ring during this conversation. She also tells us what drives her, she shares a recipe for her famous oven fried chicken, and she tells us how she’s involved with the TIAA Difference Maker 100 program to recognize and reward people who are working to benefit their communities and causes through non-profit organizations.

