Kindle Oasis: Pricey, but Perfect for Summer Poolside Reading

Amazon’s latest Kindle has a feature the e-reader has never had before – it’s water resistant!

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the latest addition to the family and it’s Amazon’s thinnest, lightest and most feature-packed Kindle yet. It’s also perfect for the summer since you can easily read it in the sun and it doesn’t mind a dip in the pool. The biggest downside is the price – it’s $250, which is just $80 shy of an iPad. But, you get the best reading experience on a mobile device on a screen that’s totally free of distractions.

