Man Charged With Forcibly Raping Woman in Downtown Huntington Beach; Additional Victims Sought

Prosecutors are looking to identify additional victims after a man was charged with seven felony counts in the rape of a woman in Huntington Beach earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.

Santa Ana resident Kyle Patrick Ryan, 34, was driving through downtown the night of May 5 when he made contact with the victim, a 50-year-old woman who he did not know, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He then allegedly proceeded to rape and sexually assault the woman. The attack continued until she was able to escape, officials said.

The victim was intoxicated at the time, according to prosecutors.

Ryan is accused of fleeing the scene in his car, while the victim sought help at a nearby home.

He was identified as a suspect and arrested nearly a week after the rape, on Friday, May 11, inmate records show.

He was subsequently charged Tuesday with forcible rape, rape by use of drugs, sodomy by force, sodomy by intoxicating substance, forcible oral copulation, oral copulation by intoxicating substance and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and deceit, prosecutors said.

Authorities believe he may have sexually assaulted other women and asked anyone with information to come forward. However, Ryan’s booking photo was not being released because prosecutors want potential victims to be able to positively identify him as their attacker, said Michelle Van Der Linden, the DA’s public information officer.

The 34-year-old is expected to be arraigned June 1 in Santa Ana. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 61 years and four months in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender, officials said.

He was being held on $3 million bail at the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information can contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-375-5066, or the O.C. District Attorney’s Office Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714-347-8794.