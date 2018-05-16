Trump Meets With Californians Against ‘Sanctuary’ Laws, Says Oakland’s Mayor Should Be Investigated

President Trump recommended an obstruction of justice investigation into Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for impeding a federal roundup and criticized Mexico for doing “nothing” to help on its border with the United States as he expressed his sentiments about illegal immigration to a like-minded group of Californians on Wednesday.

Trump previously had insisted on a harsh penalty for Schaaf, but on Wednesday his remarks were aimed directly at Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, one of nearly two dozen opponents of illegal immigration gathered for a public meeting at the White House.

“You talk about obstruction of justice. I would recommend that you look at obstruction of justice for the mayor of Oakland,” Trump said, nodding in Sessions’ direction. “To me that’s obstruction of justice. Perhaps the Department of Justice can look into that.”

Schaaf has been unapologetic about her decision to warn Bay Area immigrants about pending arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in February. The result, federal officials said at the time, was to reduce the number of arrests of those suspected of being in the country illegally.

