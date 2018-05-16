USC Grad Recounts Disturbing Behavior by Student Health Gynecologist

When Chelsea Wu walked into Dr. George Tyndall’s exam room at USC’s student health clinic, she was 19 and, in her own words, “naive.” The sophomore had never seen a doctor without her parents by her side and had never been to a gynecologist.

“I was blindly trusting of doctors. I pretty much followed whatever they say,” Wu recalled.

During the 2016 appointment, Tyndall asked prying questions about her sex life, showed prolonged interest in her Chinese heritage and made comments about the tone of her pelvic muscle as he thrust his fingers inside her, Wu said.

Still, Wu shrugged off the experience until she read The Times article Tuesday detailing how the university received years of reports about inappropriate behavior by Tyndall before quietly forcing him out last summer.

