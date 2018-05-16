Violin Teacher from Irvine Arrested in Connection With Sexual Misconduct of 8-Year-Old Student

A violin teacher from Irvine was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with his 8-year-old student, authorities said.

Peter Kwon, 32, taught violin lessons out of his home when the crimes took place from 2005 to 2007, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Irvine Police described the student as Jane Doe.

Kwon was taken into custody at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday outside of his home after the student went to Irvine police detectives last month and the investigation began, authorities said.

Kwon was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and digital penetration of a child under the age of 10,

Police said in the news release they believe there is at least one other victim of Kwon.

He currently teaches violin out of his home under the name Peter Kwon’s String Studio and also teaches at Vienna Music Institute in Irvine and the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Jason Renshaw at 949-724-7244 or jrenshaw@cityofirvine.org.