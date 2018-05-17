28-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Violent Sexual Assault in Tustin

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a violent sexual assault that occurred in Tustin last weekend, officials said.

Tustin resident Norman Ibarra, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, sexual assault and kidnapping, the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.

The attack occurred in the early morning hours of May 12, when a woman was walking alone down the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue, authorities said.

She was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her breast and forced her to the ground. The man then dragged her off the sidewalk and tried to remove her pants, according to investigators.

The man hit the woman in the face as she tried to fend off the attack. But the victim continued to fight back, eventually causing him to stop and flee the scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

Detectives identified Ibarra as a suspect in the case after reviewing footage from area surveillance cameras and canvassing the site of the attack for evidence.

Following his arrest, officials collected Ibarra’s DNA and were able to match it with DNA collected at the scene, police said.

“Detectives are confident that Ibarra acted alone in the crime and there are no outstanding suspects,” the news release states.