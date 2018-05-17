800-Acre Brush Fire Near Hemet Prompts Evacuations; 20% Contained

Firefighters were working to contain a large brush fire that broke out south of Hemet, in unincorporated Riverside County, on Thursday.

The flames were first reported just before 2:20 p.m. in the 34000 block of Rawson Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Just three hours later, it had grown to 800 acres and destroyed an unoccupied structure, officials said. It was 20 percent contained.

The threat caused officials to place about six homes under a mandatory evacuation order. The residences were located on Hidden Falls Road and Vista Road, officials said.

The blaze was being dubbed the Patterson Fire.

Aerial video showed patches of smoke and flames covering the foothills region that lies south of Diamond Valley Lake. Fire helicopters could be seen extracting water from the lake to dump on the fire.

Airplanes were also dropping lines of fire retardant in attempt to keep the flames from spreading.

Smoke was billowing north, toward the communities of Winchester and Hemet.

Nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.