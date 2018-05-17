× Alleged ‘Funeral Burglar’ Who Targets Grieving Victims in L.A. Area to Be Arraigned

The alleged “funeral burglar” who targets grieving families is scheduled to be arraigned in Van Nuys Thursday, a week after his arrest in Orange County.

Brett Rogers, 44, was charged in an arrest warrant April 25 with two felony counts of first-degree residential burglary for illegally entering homes while victims were out attending funerals, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Roger is suspected of breaking into a Greenfield Avenue home in West Los Angeles on March 7, and then four days later burglarizing another home on Nagle Avenue in Sherman Oaks. Prosecutors said that both victims were attending their respective parents’ funerals.

In late March, LAPD released doorbell video showing the burglar. Sources later contacted police to identify Rogers as a possible suspect.

Rogers was arrested by the Anaheim Police Department on May 10 and transferred to Los Angeles Police Department custody on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Authorities have previously said that Rogers may be connected to other burglaries including in Glendale and Lakewood, where residents were also away at funerals.

He faces a maximum sentence of more than seven years in state prison if convicted.