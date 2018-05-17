Arrest Made in Connection With Fatal Stabbing of Rolling Hills Estates Woman in Mall Garage

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 66-year-old woman to death at a Rolling Hills Estates mall in a homicide case that has shocked the entire Palos Verdes Peninsula, officials said Thursday.

Little information was released about the person suspected of killing Susan Leeds, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in her Mercedes-Benz SUV in the parking garage of the Promenade on the Peninsula on the afternoon of May 3.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that they planned to discuss details of the arrest in a Friday morning press conference.

Detectives would also be releasing surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle.

Until this point, investigators had not identified any suspects nor made any arrests in the slaying.

Though 62-year-old Jeffrey Leyson had previously been detained as a person of interest in the case, investigators determined they did not have substantial evidence to arrest or charge him.

He was no longer considered a person of interest, but was receiving care in a medical facility after being arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, sheriff’s officials said.

The tony, suburban Palos Verdes Peninsula — an area with low crime — has remained on edge in the wake of Leeds’ brutal killing. During a meeting held with investigators to discuss the case, Rolling Hills Estates City Manager Doug Prichard said “the whole peninsula is a victim.”

According to the Daily Breeze, Leeds’ death is the first homicide reported on the peninsula in nine years.