NYC Congressman Files Grievance Against Attorney Caught on Camera Going on Racist Rant at Restaurant

A New York City congressman on Thursday filed a grievance against an attorney caught on camera berating restaurant workers for speaking Spanish and threatening to call immigration agents on them.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D- New York, filed the formal complaint against Aaron Schlossbert with the disciplinary committee of the New York State Unified Court on Thursday, according to a document tweeted out about the congressman.

He said he did so following an outcry from his constituents in New York's 13th district.

Schlossberg has been identified by numerous people online as the man shown in video.

Reporter Andrew Ramos from KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City caught up to Schlossberg on Thursday before he headed into a courtroom and asked him if he anything to say about the video and the nationwide attention it has garnered. He did not respond and continued into the courtroom.

Another attorney was seen telling Schlossberg that he should be disbarred, according to Ramos. The lawyer laughed.

After I confronted Aaron, every lawyer and clerk in that waiting area commended me. One said “I’m glad you did that.” One attorney also went up to him and told him he should be disbarred. He chuckled. — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) May 17, 2018

Footage of Schlossberg's rant was posted online Tuesday. Since then, it's been viewed nearly 5 million times.

In the video, Schlossberg yells after saying he heard two employees at Madison Avenue’s Fresh Kitchen speaking Spanish. During the rant, he accuses the Spanish speakers of being undocumented immigrants.

“And my guess is that they’re not documented so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country,” he said. “If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money – I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here.”

Schlossberg is a New York business and commercial law attorney who practices in Midtown Manhattan, about a block away from the restaurant, according to WPIX.

By Thursday morning, after the video went viral, reviews for his firm, The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. P.L.L.C., plummeted to 1.1 stars on Google and 1 star on Yelp.

However, Google soon after appeared to be deleting the recent negative reviews, and Yelp stated it is monitoring the business’ page and removing comments related to the video.

“This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news,” Yelp’s statement read in part.

Schlossberg's behavior has been caught on camera before, according to Espaillat.

"This individual identified as # AaronSchlossberg has had a troubling history of hateful behavior, while the White House is sending a clear message that you can say anything and get away with it," he tweeted.

After the initial video went viral, other footage of Schlossberg emerged showing him yelling at pro-Trump rallies. In another video, he allegedly shoved a pedestrian on the sidewalk then told him, "I'm a citizen here. You're not. You're an ugly, f---ing foreigner."