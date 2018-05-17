Authorities Pursue Stolen Vehicle Suspect Through Norwalk Area

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Norwalk area before dropping off and temporarily letting the driver go Thursday morning.

Sky 5 was over the surface street pursuit at about 7:30 a.m. just before the driver briefly entered the 5 Freeway.

The vehicle, a gray four-door sedan, exited the freeway and returned to the surface streets of Norwalk after just a few miles.

It was unclear where the pursuit began, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the car had been stolen.

Sheriff’s Department vehicles could be seen staging about a block behind the driver when the car came to a stop at the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and Imperial Highway.

As the car headed toward the Downey area about 7:50 a.m. it appeared the Sheriff’s Department vehicles had stopped pursuing the stolen vehicle suspect, who did not appear to be driving erratically at the time.

Sky 5 remained over the vehicle for a few more minutes before breaking away as well.

