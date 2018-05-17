Celebrating Brea Bonanza Days With TAPS Brewery & Barrel Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re celebrated Brea Bonanza Days with TAPS Brewery & Barrel Room. Chef Roman Jimenez joined us live with a taste of the specialties he’ll be serving at the event. Brea Bonanza Days is happening May 18,19,20. It’s a free event. For more info including how you can get VIP tickets, click HERE.

Taps Brewery and Barrel Room is set to open in June. Its located at 15501 Red Hill Ave in Tustin. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.