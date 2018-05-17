Chinese Govt. Expresses ‘Serious Concerns’ Over USC Gynecologist Accused of Misconduct Against Students

The Chinese government has expressed “serious concerns” over revelations that a gynecologist at USC’s student health clinic was allowed to continue treating students despite repeated allegations of misconduct with patients, including many from China.

A statement by the Chinese Consulate issued late Wednesday came a day after a Times investigation detailed years of complaints in which patients and colleagues accused Dr. George Tyndall of making sexually suggestive remarks and touching patients inappropriately.

University staffers told The Times that Tyndall’s behavior was often trained on international students from China and other Asian countries — drawing the interest of local diplomats.

“We ask the USC authorities to deal with the case in a serious manner, conduct an immediate investigation and take concrete measures to protect the Chinese students and scholars on campus from being harmed,” said Gao Fei, a spokesperson for the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles. “The consulate has all along attached great importance to the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens overseas, including Chinese students and scholars.”

