How to Get Meghan Markle’s Flawless Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Lydia Sellers

Whats the secret behind Meghan Markle’s flawless face? Meghan Markle’s US-based makeup artist Lydia Sellers joined us live to break down her favorite beauty products, styling techniques, and offers predictions on how the beautiful bride-to-be will be unveiled on the big day. For more from makeup artist Lydia Sellers, you can follow her on Instagram @lydiasellers_